Dan Levy To Host Cooking Show 'The Big Brunch' For HBO Max

Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star Dan Levy has come on board to host a cooking competition series titled "The Big Brunch".

The show, which hails from Boardwalk Pictures, will premiere on the streaming platform HBO Max in 2022.

According to Variety, Levy created and will host the series that centres around celebrating inspiring but still undiscovered culinary voices from all across the U S -- but also brunch.

The participants will have to find innovative and personal ways to redefine what it means to dine between 11 am and 3 pm.

As a foodie, Levy said he conceived the show for people in the culinary world like friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level.

"I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn't want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brulee inspired French toast?" he added.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, said the team is looking forward to celebrating "undiscovered voices" and brunch time through the show.

"What we love about this special show is that it serves more than mouth-watering culinary delicacies; it's about heart, a love of cooking and spotlighting talent whose unique skills elevate the beloved brunch menu," Aubrey said.

"The Big Brunch" will also highlight the stories and business dreams of the chefs while also giving them a chance to compete for a "life-altering prize".

HBO Max has yet to announce the specific details around the episodic format or prize amount.

The show is executive produced by Levy, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Faye Stapleton.

Auditions for "The Big Brunch" are currently open on thebigbrunchcastingcrane.com.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.