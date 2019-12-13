Dan Spilo From 'Survivor' Removed From The Reality Show; Here's Why

For the first time, in the history of the longest long-running reality show Survivor, a contestant was knocked out of the show without any explanation on Wednesday night. Within the time span of less than a month, contestant Dan Spilo was accused off-air for inappropriately touching two female contestants.

What happened to Dan Spilo from Survivor?

Dan was removed at the end of the Dec. 11 episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols after an off-camera incident. At the end of the show, host Jeff Probst came to the tribe’s camp to inform the other contestants of Survivor about removing Spilo from the game. Jeff did not get into the details of what led to knocking Spilo out of the competition which left all the players with speculations.

Towards the ending of the show, the screen faded to black with following words appearing on the screen, “Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player.” There is no official announcement made by either side as both Spilo and CBS denied to comment on it.

Not longer than a couple of weeks that Dan was accused of violating a female contestant's personal space and has now been removed from the show. Although the nature of the incident was not explained, according to the reports from a leading portal, the incident in question involves a member of the show's production team while the incident happened after an immunity challenge as Dan and other contestants were getting into a boat to head back to the camp.

Earlier this season, Dan was accused of inappropriately touching a female contestant named Kellee Kim, who expressed her concern that Spilo had violated her personal space, even after she made multiple requests for him to stop.

