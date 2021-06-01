'Dance Moms' Star Zackery Torres Announces Their Transition & Embraces Their Trans Journey

Dance Moms star Zackery Torres announced a "major life update" and said that they were transitioning after coming out and non-binary and transgender. The star took to Tiktok to announce their change in pronouns and accepted being addressed as both they/them and she/her. On TikTok, they announced it with Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' playing in the background.

"'That means I'm transgender if you didn't know. My pronouns are they/she, which means that they or she are totally fine, and I'm just hopping on here to tell you that I'm going to be posting more on TikTok and I'm excited about it!'" is what Dance Moms Star Zackery Torres said in the video.

Zackery Torres has been receiving love and support after the post

Zackery Torres was the first male born contestant on Abby's Ulitmate Dance Competition and the 22-year old has been feeling very grateful to embrace this new journey. They took to Instagram to share their feelings. "Don't really have a ton of words to express how I am feeling right now, other than grateful. Grateful to everyone who has supported me and continued to help me be my full self. Grateful for the outpour of love and support. Grateful to all the advocates who made this possible. As I sit here with my mount still open, it is important to recognize the amount of LGBTQIA+ individuals who do not receive this loving response. There is still work to be done, and I cannot wait to be a part of it. Much love, and HAPPY EARLY PRIDE MONTH!," reads the caption on Zackery Torres Instagram post.

And indeed this Zackery Torres Instagram post was flooded with love from friends and fans alike!

How Zackery Torres came out

The Dance Moms star turned 22 in March and they graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) on May 20, 2021, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Dance. It has been quite a journey for Zackery Torres as she came out during her sophomore year at USC. She spoke to the USC newspaper, The Daily Trojan about how fame on the show was a factor that led to her coming out. They opened up about how they felt uncomfortable when dance teachers asked them to dance more "like a man."

"I started seeing all of the expectations that teachers—well-known dance teachers, and well-known choreographers—had for me as a male dancer growing up and at the time identifying as a boy. 'Oh, you're too feminine, you need to dance like a man.' Just having teachers tell you that on national television, all this stuff, it kind of really got to me," said Torres in October 2020 to Eonline.

It's an early Pride Month for this star!

IMAGE: ZACKERY TORRES INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.