Dane DeHaan Comes On Board For Christopher Nolan's Next 'Oppenheimer'; Details Inside

Spider-Man fame actor Dane DeHaan has been the latest entrant in director Christopher Nolan’s next Oppenheimer. The actor will star alongside an ensemble star cast including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, and Josh Hartnett. According to Deadline, the director’s latest film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

According to the International outlet, the director is helming the project, going before cameras in New Mexico, from his own script. He is also producing with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven, with the film slated to debut in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Dane DeHaan signed in for Christopher Nolan's next film

Actor Murphy will be seen playing the theoretical physicist of the same name, whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the invention of the atomic bomb. Details as far as the character DeHaan is playing has not been disclosed. Rami Malek, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, will play the role of a scientist in Oppenheimer. Florence Pugh will enact the role of a USA Communist party member Jean Tatlock, who was also in an on-and-off relationship with Oppenheimer. Benny Safdie will be enacting the role of Hungarian physicist Edward Teller, one of the members of the Manhattan Project, the company involved in the creation of the atom bomb, and famously earning the term, the father of the hydrogen bomb.

Matt Damon plays the role of the Director of the Manhattan Project, Lt Gen Leslie Groves. Robert Downey Jr will be essaying the part of Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, who had withdrawn Oppenheimer's security clearance and also launched the hearings that raised questions on Oppenheimer's loyalty to the USA. The film is being backed by Universal, the first venture of Nolan outside of Warner Bros after two decades.

Meanwhile, on the work front, DeHaan will next be seen in the HBO Max series The Staircase. He recently starred in Lisey’s Story based on the novel by Stephen King. The actor has also featured in series including ZeroZeroZero, True Blood and In Treatment, along with such films as Tulip Fever, A Cure for Wellness, Knight of Cups, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Life After Beth, Kill Your Darlings, Lincoln, The Place Beyond the Pines, Lawless, Jack & Diane, and Chronicle.

IMAGE: AP