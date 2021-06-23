Dani Soares Ready To Welcome Her Baby’s Father, But Only On One Condition

Dani Soares just welcomed her daughter in May 2021 and is slowly understanding the duties of motherhood. The reality TV star was in conversation with an outlet recently, where she opened up about letting the father be a part of her daughter’s life or not and more. Scroll along to know more about what Dani had to say.

Dani Soares is ready to welcome her baby’s father, but he should do more than ‘just talk’

In her recent conversation with People, Dani Soares shared that it has been quite hard to adjust to her new ‘mom-life’. She confesses that it gets frustrating when the baby cries and she cannot figure what is wrong. Dani further added that the initial weeks were a little difficult, but she is getting better at it now.

Going forward, Dani expressed that this wasn’t how she had imagined for her situation to be. The stewardess had always wanted to meet someone, get married, have kids and then have a traditional family. Dani says that she definitely did not have in her mind, to move to a new country, get a job while having a baby as you are about to start university.

Further on, when the conversation drifted to the question if Soares wanted the baby’s father to be involved or not. She said that she was “not going to force anybody to do anything,” however, adding that she is totally open to having him in her daughter's life if he chooses to. She adds, “the door's always open, but you need to do more than just talk. You need to actually have some action, do some action”.

Dani has not revealed to the world who the father of her baby is, but speculations are rife that it is deckhand Jean-Luc "J.L." Cerza-Lanaux, since a preview of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, showed Dani saying that the baby’s father is keeping a distance from her and the offspring. She was heard saying, “He thinks it's not his child, he doesn't want to have anything to do with it,” on the promo of the show.

Image: Dani Soares/Instagram

