Daniel Craig & Rian Johnson May Take Home Big Pay Cheques, Courtesy Knives Out Sequels

Knives Out actor-director duo Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson will reportedly earn north of US $100 for working on the upcoming Knives Out Sequel films that the two will make for Netflix. As per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, which has divulged information regarding certain specifics of the deal that has been inked between Daniel Craig, Rian Johnson, and the streamer, both the films should star the James Bond actor. Additionally, the Knives Out sequel films must be made at a budget similar to that of the first film, which was somewhere between US $40-50 million. Once the above contingencies have been met, Rian Johnson is pretty much free to take the story of the two films anywhere since as per the THR report, Johnson will have total creative control over.

The deal that has been reportedly inked states that a total of $469 million will exchange hands during the process of production and release. If the above piece of news regarding the same is true, both Daniel Craig's net worth and that of Rian Johnson will see a significant boost post the release of the two features, given what Daniel Craig's income and that of Rian Johnson from the films is speculated to be. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Daniel Craig in Knives Out:

A little about the Knives Out sequels:

As reported earlier, Netflix has bought the rights for Knives Out sequels very recently. Now confirmed Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 will be follow-ups to the original whodunnit feature. Rian Johnson will return as the director with Daniel Craig taking on the role of the detective that uncovered the mystery of the first one. The first film was produced by Media Rights Capital, one of the parent companies of THR. Lionsgate served as the distributor of the same. Made on a budget of $40 million, the movie went on to make around $311 million at the global ticket windows. Rian Johnson went on to earn an Oscar nomination for the same, which was deemed to be one of the best movies of the year 2019.