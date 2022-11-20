Last Updated:

Daniel Craig Doesn't Feel Like Going Back To 'James Bond' Franchise; 'I Need To Move On'

Daniel Craig has received immense love from audiences for his James Bond role, which he parted ways from after last year's 'No Time To Die'.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Daniel Craig

IMAGE: AP


Daniel Craig has received immense love from audiences for his James Bond role, which he parted ways from after last year's No Time To Die. The actor, who took over the role in 2006, says he has moved on from the franchise, stressing that his career needs a reset now. Craig added that he's fortunate enough to have gotten to a stage where he can 'pick and choose' the kind of roles he wants to essay.

Following Craig's retirement, makers are on the lookout for the new 007 spy, with names of Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Richard Madden coming to the forefront. 

Daniel Craig says he doesn't feel like going back to James Bond franchise

Talking to LA Times, Craig said, "Two things, one for myself and one for the franchise. One, for the franchise, was that resets start again, which [the franchise] did with me. And I was like, ‘Well, you need to reset again.’ So let’s kill my character off and go find another Bond and go find another story. Start at [age] 23, start at 25, start at 30.”

READ | Daniel Craig tests positive for COVID-19; cancels shows of Broadway play 'Macbeth'

He added, "The other was so that I could move on. I don’t want to go back. I suppose I should be so lucky if they were to ask me back, but the fact is I need to move on from it. The sacrifice that he makes in the movie was for love and there’s no greater sacrifice. So it seemed like a good thing to end on."

READ | ‘No Time to Die’ producer talks about casting new James Bond; hails Daniel Craig's acting

As for his future projects, the actor shared that he wants to take things slow and only pick up films that excite him. "I have a family that I need to be with most of the time until they hate me, and then I can go away and do some work. That’s more important to me right now," he stated. 

READ | 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': Netflix drops first look of Daniel Craig-led thriller

Daniel's next Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is all set to release later in November, following which it will premiere on Netflix. 

(IMAGE: AP)

READ | James Bond producer reveals how she convinced Daniel Craig to return for 'No Time to Die'
READ | 'James Bond' star Daniel Craig receives his Royal Honour as 007 at Windsor Castle
First Published:
COMMENT