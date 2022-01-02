Last Updated:

Daniel Craig Gets British Honour By Queen Meant For Real-life Spies, Netizens Puzzled

Daniel Craig, who essays the fictional 007 agent of the James Bond franchise, has been awarded a real-life spy honour by none other than Queen Elizabeth.

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig, who essays the fictional 007 agent in the James Bond franchise, has been awarded a real-life spy honour by none other than Queen Elizabeth. He has been made a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) in the UK's annual New Year Honours List. The recognition is normally reserved for diplomats and spies. Interestingly, Bond has this honour in many of his stories. 

Twitter reacts as Daniel Craig gets British honour

The longest-running Bond actor, whose spy stint goes back to 2006, has been honoured with recognition soon after the release of No Time To Die, which is helmed by Ian Fleming and shows him as the famous spy for the last time. The film has become one of the highest-grossing films at the box office in 2021. In September, the 53-year-old actor was an honorary commander in the British Royal Navy, the same rank which is held by James Bond in the films. 

However, the honour has not gone down too well with people and they have termed it 'ridiculous.' Many netizens have taken to their respective Twitter handle and complained that the whole thing is a 'joke.' A fan tweeted, "The whole thing is a bloody joke and this just makes it even more of a bloody joke." Another one questioned whether the authorities were, "Confusing fact with fiction." Several fans who have been supportive of the decision, have been praising the powers that be for their 'sense of humour.'

The CMG order of chivalry was founded in the year 1818. Its holders are appointed by the monarch and they can wear it suspended on a ribbon around their neck on formal occasions. It is usually awarded to diplomats or those who render extraordinary or important non-military service in a foreign country, including spies.

Other than Craig, the producers of the Bond franchise- Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, have also been named in the New Year Honours list for their contribution to film and drama, with both being made Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBEs).

Meanwhile, Craig and the queen have earlier crossed paths in 2012 when they shot a segment for the London Olympics. As a fun spoof, the duo appeared to jump from a helicopter for the opening ceremony. 

