Daniel Craig Gets British Honour By Queen Meant For Real-life Spies, Netizens Puzzled

Daniel Craig, who essays the fictional 007 agent in the James Bond franchise, has been awarded a real-life spy honour by none other than Queen Elizabeth. He has been made a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) in the UK's annual New Year Honours List. The recognition is normally reserved for diplomats and spies. Interestingly, Bond has this honour in many of his stories.

Twitter reacts as Daniel Craig gets British honour

The longest-running Bond actor, whose spy stint goes back to 2006, has been honoured with recognition soon after the release of No Time To Die, which is helmed by Ian Fleming and shows him as the famous spy for the last time. The film has become one of the highest-grossing films at the box office in 2021. In September, the 53-year-old actor was an honorary commander in the British Royal Navy, the same rank which is held by James Bond in the films.

However, the honour has not gone down too well with people and they have termed it 'ridiculous.' Many netizens have taken to their respective Twitter handle and complained that the whole thing is a 'joke.' A fan tweeted, "The whole thing is a bloody joke and this just makes it even more of a bloody joke." Another one questioned whether the authorities were, "Confusing fact with fiction." Several fans who have been supportive of the decision, have been praising the powers that be for their 'sense of humour.'

Daniel Craig given an honour for playing James Bond! Aint that his job, to act and be paid a very large sum of money for doing it! These honours need scrapping or reforming. — 𝑊𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑟 💜NHS #JohnsonOut #FBPE #NUFC (@TheLittleWaster) January 1, 2022

Yip seems they just hand them out to anyone these days. — 𝑊𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑟 💜NHS #JohnsonOut #FBPE #NUFC (@TheLittleWaster) January 1, 2022

And Daniel Craig being given an award which would normally be given to the jobholder that a character he has played in a film would have got.

I can imagine the discussion:

I’ve got a great idea for Daniel Craig...

But no one had the cajones to say what a really shit idea it was. pic.twitter.com/TpH1AQe93h — Sir Tickle, Pollee KCMG OBE (@MsPolleeTickle) January 1, 2022

The least deserving James Bond, but definitely the one with the biggest ego. This is an insult to the diplomats and actual spies who risked their lives for this country.



Daniel Craig in line for a CMG - a highly prestigious award usually handed to senior diplomats and spies. — Mr Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (@DrJuliaSnow) December 26, 2021

"... actor Daniel Craig is believed to be in line for a CMG – a highly prestigious award usually given to senior diplomats and spies – following the release of his fifth and final Bond film No Time to Die".



But ...



👏 BOND 👏 IS 👏 NOT 👏 REAL 👏https://t.co/4w4ngerdsn — Dr. Dan Lomas (@Sandbagger_01) December 30, 2021

OK I like they gave Daniel Craig the CMG (the standard honour for MI6 types amongst others) rather than a normal actor honour. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) January 1, 2022

My Dad is KCMG so I guess that makes him James Bond's superior. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) January 1, 2022

Actually the whole thing is a bloody joke and this just makes it even more of a bloody joke — David Antill (@DavidAntill4) January 1, 2022

The CMG order of chivalry was founded in the year 1818. Its holders are appointed by the monarch and they can wear it suspended on a ribbon around their neck on formal occasions. It is usually awarded to diplomats or those who render extraordinary or important non-military service in a foreign country, including spies.

Other than Craig, the producers of the Bond franchise- Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, have also been named in the New Year Honours list for their contribution to film and drama, with both being made Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBEs).

Meanwhile, Craig and the queen have earlier crossed paths in 2012 when they shot a segment for the London Olympics. As a fun spoof, the duo appeared to jump from a helicopter for the opening ceremony.

