Daniel Craig's Last James Bond Film 'No Time To Die' Gets OTT Release Date In India

No Time To Die marked Daniel Craig's last on-screen appearance as the iconic British MI6 agent. The film hit the theatres last year in September and received generally positive reviews, with many considering it to be an apt conclusion to Craig's tenure as Bond. No Time To Die is the 25th film of the James Bond franchise and has grossed over $774 million worldwide, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2021.

After a long wait, makers have finally decided to release the action flick on OTT. No Time To Die will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Here is the India release date of No Time To Die.

'No Time To Die' India OTT release date

Amazon Prime Video India took to their official Instagram handles and shared the release date of Daniel Craig's final Bond film. No Time To Die will be released in India on Amazon Prime Video on March 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Meanwhile, No Time To Die also earned three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards for Best Original Song, Best Sound and Best Visuals.

'No rush to find Daniel Craig's replacement': James Bond producers

Meanwhile, ever since it was announced that Craig would be stepping down from 007's role, there have been several speculations about who would be the next Bond. However, the producers of the action movie Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have cleared the air about the next Bond and said that they are in no rush to find Craig's replacement. In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s, Bond producers were asked if they have decided who might replace Craig’s.

To which Broccoli said, "Oh God no, we’re not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future." Meanwhile, Wilson added, "He’s been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can’t even [think if it’s] possible." However, fans speculate that celebs like Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden, Jack Lowden, Cillian Murphy, and Regé-Jean Page are in the race to become the next Bond.

Image: Instagram/@007