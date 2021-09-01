Daniel Craig's Next James Bond Movie 'No Time To Die' India Release Date Announced

Universal Pictures India announced the release date of their next James Bond movie No Time To Die in the country. The movie will be the 25th film in the franchise and will also mark Daniel Craig's last performance as the iconic British MI6 agent. With the theatres slowly opening up for the audiences, various studios are releasing their tentpole movies like The Suicide Squad, F9 and Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in India. No Time To Die was earlier scheduled to release on November 12, 2020, in the United Kingdom and November 25, 2020, in the United States.

When will 'No Time To Die' release in India?

Universal Pictures India announced that No Time To Die would release in India along with the UK on September 30. The James Bond movie will release one week before the US in India, where it is scheduled to release on October 8. The studio also released a new and final trailer of the spy thriller movie and wrote, "No Time to Die – Final International Trailer (Universal Pictures) HD The wait is over. The final international trailer for #NoTimeToDie. In cinemas from September 30."

Actors Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik joining the cast as new characters. The makers of the movie recently announced that the World Premiere of No Time To Die will take place September 28, 2021, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The movie was also selected to be screened at the 17th Zurich Film Festival, making it the first-ever Bond movie to be screened at a film festival. The official synopsis of No Time To Die reads,

"Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

(Image: James Bond 007 official website)