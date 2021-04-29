Daniel Day-Lewis' Birthday Special: Top 5 Movies Of The Legendary Actor As Per Ratings

Veteran Hollywood actor Daniel Day-Lewis celebrated his 64th birthday on the 29th of April. The celebrated actor has an impressive number of iconic movies under his belt with a career spanning over four decades in the film industry. On the occasion of Daniel Day-Lewis' birthday, here is the list of the top 5 movies of Daniel Day-Lewis.

Daniel Day-Lewis' best movies

1. There Will Be Blood

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and released in 2007, There Will Be Blood, was one of Daniel Day-Lewis' Oscar-nominated movies for which he won in the Best Actor category for his outstanding performance. The periodic drama also starred Kevin J. O'Connor, Ciarán Hinds, and Dillon Freasier. Along with critical acclamation, the film was also a commercial success with Robert Elswit bagging the Oscars for the Best Cinematographer.

2. My Left Foot

The veteran actor played the role of a real-life Irish writer and painter Christy Brown, who painted using his toes due to his cerebral palsy. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Daniel Day-Lewis insisted on staying in his wheelchair throughout the duration of filming which led to his crew members having to spoon-feed the actor. The efforts of the actor did not go in vain as My Left Foot became another of Daniel Day-Lewis' Oscar movies and bagged the Best Actor Award in the year 1989.

3. Lincoln

Released in 2012, Lincoln told the story of the American president Abraham Lincoln and his journey from coming to power to the tragic end of his life. The movie was not only a critically acclaimed movie but Daniel Day-Lewis received massive recognition for his role. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie featured talented actors such as Tommy Lee Jones, Hal Holbrook, Sally Field, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

4. The Age Of Innocence

The 1993 movie, directed by Martin Scorsese, followed the story of an engaged lawyer who falls in love with his partner's notorious cousin. The movie received massive hype due to its star cast of Daniel Day-Lewis including Michelle Pfeiffer and Winona Ryder. Although the movie was received positively by the critics, it did not score well on the box office.

5. A Room With A View

Directed by James Ivory, the movie is set in the beautiful locations of England and Italy and followed the story of two people from different backgrounds falling in love. Starring Helena Bonham Carter and Julian Sands in the lead role, Daniel Day-Lewis played the role of Cecil Vyse, Lucy's pretentious fiancé. A Room With A View managed to make its way into the heart of the audience and also received a critically positive response.

Promo Pic Credit: Still from Phantom Thread