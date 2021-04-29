Daniel Day Lewis's Birthday - Here's A Quiz About The Actor To Test How Well You Know Him

It's Daniel Day Lewis's birthday, and the retired actor just turned 64. Sir Daniel Michael Blake Day-Lewis, more famously known as Daniel Day Lewis, has appeared in a number of films winning three Academy Awards for Best Actor, making him the first and only actor to have three wins in that category. He has also won four BAFTA awards for Best Actor, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards. In June 2014, Day-Lewis received a knighthood for services to drama.

Daniel Day Lewis's movies include notable names like A Room with a View, Gangs of New York, There Will Be Blood, The Unbearable Lightness of Being, and many more. On the occasion of Daniel Day Lewis's birthday, fans can celebrate with a quiz to know how much they know about him. Here's a quiz about Daniel Day Lewis's trivia -

Daniel Day Lewis's quiz

1. Daniel Day Lewis holds British citizenship and one more. Which one is it?

a) Irish

b) Italian

c) American

d) Australian

2.Which of the following was his first film?

a) A Room With A View

b) My Beautiful Laundrette

c) Sunday Bloody Sunday

d) How Many Miles To Babylon?





3. What was Daniel's character in the film, "Lincoln"?

a) Republican Congressman

b) Lincoln's brother

c) Lincoln's valet

d) President Abraham Lincoln

4. Daniel's character in 'Gangs of New York' had a glass- what?

a) tooth

b) finger

c) eye

d) knee

5. Who played Daniel Day Lewis' leading lady in the film, 'The Last of the Mohicans'?

a) Jodhi May

b) Catherine McCormack

c) Madeleine Stowe

d) Katrin Cartlidge

6. For his role in "Gangs of New York", Daniel announced how he used to listen to rap music to make him angry. What rapper did he listen to?

a) 2 Pac

b) Eminem

c) LL Cool J

d) Kanye West

7. Which of the following women has NOT starred opposite Daniel Day Lewis on screen?

a) Emma Thompson

b) Joan Cusack

c) Catherine Deneuve

d) Helena Bonham Carter

8. What is Daniel Day Lewis' nickname?

a) Dan

b) Danny

c) Lew

d) DDL

9. What injury did Daniel suffer as a result of his training for 'The Boxer'?

a) Herniated disc in the lower back

b) Hairline fracture to the wrist

c) Broken ankle

d) Dislocated shoulder

10. True or False: Daniel Day Lewis' character survived until the end in 'The Crucible'

a) True

b) False

Answers to Daniel Day Lewis's quiz

1. a

2. c

3. d

4. c

5. c

6. b

7. c

8. d

9. a

10. b

Image source - danielbdaylewis Instagram (Fan account)