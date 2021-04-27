Daniel Kaluuya Mistaken For Odom Leslie Jr By HFPA Member Who Defends Herself In Tweets

An HFPA member has found herself in hot water for her question at the Oscars 2021. The journalist confused Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya for actor Leslie Odom Jr. The clip from this mistaken identity went viral in no time. After the uproar about this confusion, the journalist took to Twitter and clarified the situation. Find out what happened next.

HFPA member confuses Daniel Kaluuya for Leslie Odom Jr.

The Oscars 2021 took place on Sunday and made headlines for several reasons. Right from Chloe Zao becoming the second female director to win the Best Director award to late Chadwick Boseman losing the Best Actor award to Anthony Hopkins. But now, an interview moment involving actor Daniel Kaluuya has gone viral on social media.

Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for his performance in the film, Judas and the Black Messiah. After winning an Academy Award, Daniel headed backstage to answer a few questions by the press. During this press interaction, South African journalist and HFPA member Margaret Gardiner congratulated Daniel on his win and asked, “I was wondering what it meant for you to be directed by Regina (King), what this means for you at this time with the world in the state that it’s in”.

Here the audio in case you have forgotten the words you said. You asked Daniel about being directed BY Regina. pic.twitter.com/N3uF9e7Qjl — Qondi ðŸ’› ðŸ ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡¿ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡¿ðŸ‡¼ (@QondiNtini) April 26, 2021

Leslie Odom Jr. was nominated in the same category as Kaluuya for his performance in Regina King’s One Night in Miami. Daniel himself was surprised by this question and asked her to repeat it. Margaret then dropped King and asked him what his win meant for the community. After this confusion went viral on social media, Margaret took to Twitter to defend herself. The HFPA member in her tweet said that she did not mistake Daniel Kaluuya for One Night in Miami’s Leslie Odom Jr. and she is sorry that seemed that way.

#DanielKaluuya I did not mistake you for Leslie Odom Jnr. I'm sorry if it seemed that way. I had wanted to ask about Regina King not being nominated as a director for One Night in Miami, and your win for Judas and the Black Messiah for the community at this time. — margaret gardiner (@MargaretGGG) April 26, 2021

In her next tweet, the HFPA member said that there was a technical issue on her end, so she dropped Regina King’s name when she reiterated her question. She concluded her tweet by saying that there was no confusion on her end. But Twitter folks did not hold back and wanted the HFPA member to simply accept her mistake and acknowledge it instead of defending herself. Take a look at some of these reactions to this confusion and the HFPA member’s tweets here.

2. (cont) #DanielKaluuya There was a sound issue so I dropped the part about Regina King and restated my question. What does it mean for the community at this time. When I listed to the audio, I do understand, but there was no confusion. — margaret gardiner (@MargaretGGG) April 26, 2021

Margaret, everybody makes errors. What is important is that we learn from them. You made a mistake. It would've been best for you to acknowledge that. In fact, it would've been slightly less embarrassing if you said nothing. What you're doing now is the worst of your options. — AMðŸ–¤DI (@KeloidKrown) April 26, 2021

Here’s a heads up for next time. Asking him what his win means to the community is a lazy question. Which makes the idea of you mistaking him for another Black man even more plausible. Research better next time and come up with better questions. — ChiChi Tresbelle (@MzzChi) April 26, 2021

Even asked correctly your question makes no sense. Why include that in the question? What link does he have to “Regina”? If the only link is Blackness—well, Mags idk what to tell ya. Please know the supplemental audio or witness account will come out to prove that you are lying. — Rachel (@1andonlyrach) April 26, 2021

"What it meant for you to be directed by Regina" were your words. Better to just offer profuse apologies and gain some tools to understand why this happened. There are lots of resources available. @WP4BL are great. — sabra williams (@sabraarbas) April 26, 2021

Image Credit: The Academy Instagram