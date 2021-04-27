Last Updated:

Daniel Kaluuya Mistaken For Odom Leslie Jr By HFPA Member Who Defends Herself In Tweets

Daniel Kaluuya was mistaken for Leslie Odom Jr. by an HFPA member. This confusion left many folks enraged. The member has now chosen to defend herself

An HFPA member has found herself in hot water for her question at the Oscars 2021. The journalist confused Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya for actor Leslie Odom Jr. The clip from this mistaken identity went viral in no time. After the uproar about this confusion, the journalist took to Twitter and clarified the situation. Find out what happened next.

HFPA member confuses Daniel Kaluuya for Leslie Odom Jr.

The Oscars 2021 took place on Sunday and made headlines for several reasons. Right from Chloe Zao becoming the second female director to win the Best Director award to late Chadwick Boseman losing the Best Actor award to Anthony Hopkins. But now, an interview moment involving actor Daniel Kaluuya has gone viral on social media.

Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for his performance in the film, Judas and the Black Messiah. After winning an Academy Award, Daniel headed backstage to answer a few questions by the press. During this press interaction, South African journalist and HFPA member Margaret Gardiner congratulated Daniel on his win and asked, “I was wondering what it meant for you to be directed by Regina (King), what this means for you at this time with the world in the state that it’s in”.

Leslie Odom Jr. was nominated in the same category as Kaluuya for his performance in Regina King’s One Night in Miami. Daniel himself was surprised by this question and asked her to repeat it. Margaret then dropped King and asked him what his win meant for the community. After this confusion went viral on social media, Margaret took to Twitter to defend herself. The HFPA member in her tweet said that she did not mistake Daniel Kaluuya for One Night in Miami’s Leslie Odom Jr. and she is sorry that seemed that way.

In her next tweet, the HFPA member said that there was a technical issue on her end, so she dropped Regina King’s name when she reiterated her question. She concluded her tweet by saying that there was no confusion on her end. But Twitter folks did not hold back and wanted the HFPA member to simply accept her mistake and acknowledge it instead of defending herself. Take a look at some of these reactions to this confusion and the HFPA member’s tweets here.

