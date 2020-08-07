Daniel Kaluuya Nails His Role As Fred Hampton In 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Trailer

Academy Award-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya is seen as an activist Fred Hampton in the first trailer of Judas and the Black Messiah. The film is produced by Ryan Coogler and is directed by Shaka King. The first Judas and the Black Messiah trailer is full of enthusiasm that would leave your adrenaline rushing.

Daniel Kaluuya to star in Fred Hampton's biopic

During a virtual panel NABJ-NAHJ Conference on Thursday, the director unveiled Judas and the Black Messiah trailer. He said that his casting choices in the film were very instinctive. Shaka King said that he had seen Daniel Kaluuya’s work in films like Get Out and Black Mirror, and knew of his talent.

The director said that he knew he wanted to cast the actor and when he was introduced to Daniel Kaluuya, he re-confirmed that he wanted the latter to be a part of his film. Shaka King said that he was not at all reluctant in casting Daniel Kaluuya in the film. The release date of the film Judas and the Black Messiah is not yet confirmed, but the trailer has confirmed the film will only release in theatres in 2021.

Fred Hampton's biopic

Fred Hampton became popular as a member of Chicago’s Black Panther Party and later went on to become the leader of the Illinois chapter in the late 1960s. When Fred Hampton worked as a revolutionary socialist, he brokered a non-aggression pact between many of Chicago’s toughest gangs and also established free breakfast programs. He founded a community program to aid the supervision of the police.

On December 4, 1969, Fred Hampton was killed during an FBI raid at his home while he was in bed with his pregnant girlfriend. An informant William O’Neal had said that he was fed barbiturate earlier that evening. Fred Hampton’s relationship with William O’Neal is explored in the film. One of Fred Hampton’s iconic lines, ‘You Can Murder a freedom fighter, but you cannot murder freedom’ remains to be the main highlight in the movie.

