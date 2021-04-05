Daniel Kaluuya Takes A Dig At The British Royal Family Over Racism In SNL Monologue

Daniel Kaluuya's SNL monologue won hearts in New York City, especially when he took a direct jab at the British Royal Family and called out their racism. The Black Panther actor walked on-stage and stated some of SNL's audience's doubts about his British accent and his race. In his speech, he said that he was Black and British which is why he had the accent. He further went on to say he was exactly "what the British Royal family was worried the baby would look like".

The comment was hinting at Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah where she expressed the racism she felt at Buckingham Palace. In the conversation, she had mentioned that she was concerned about her baby with Prince Harry being black. While they were unsure of who said the comment, they knew it was not one of the grandparents.

Daniel Kaluuya went onto speak about American racism and British racism. While the audience clearly murmured "American racism", the actor explained hilariously that "British racism was so bad white people left" as they wanted to be free. He elaborated saying the white people who left wanted to create their own types of racism and so they "invented" Australia, South Africa and Boston (a city in Massachusetts, USA).

Daniel Kaluuya hits back at the British Royal Family's racism

In his monologue, he also addressed the technical glitch that took place at the Golden Globes Award ceremony when he received the award for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for his role in Judas and The Black Messiah. He was honoured to receive the award but was unhappy with the glitch that disabled from him giving "the best joke of his life". Kaluuya was shocked and in disbelief that he was "muted" on the Zoom call.

In Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel Kaluuya played Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panther Party in Chicago. The movie is set in the late 1960s and focuses on the Black Panther Party movement which is opposed by the FBI. The FBI sends protagonist William O'Neal, played by Lakeith Stanfield, to give them information on the group's actions.

(Promo Image Source: Daniel Kaluuya Instagram)