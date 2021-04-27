Daniel Kaluuya Wins An Oscar, Thanks All-black Team Of 'Judas And The Black Messiah'

After winning big at the Golden Globes Awards, The Judas and the Black Messiah team was shining at the Oscars 2021 ceremony. With 4 nominations and one win for British actor Daniel Kaluuya for the Best Supporting actor, Judas and the Black Messiah's all-black producing panel rose to the top. At the Golden Globes too, Kaluuya had won the award for the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

Kaluuya played the role of Fred Hampton, the leader of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s in Chicago, Illinois. Lakeith Stanfield appears in the lead role as William 'Bill' O'Neal. Stanfield's character is Judas in the movie as he ends up betraying Hampton in his mission to proved free food to the needy children.

Daniel Kaluuya's Oscar speech: Celebrates his mom, all-black team at the Oscars 2021

"I'd like to thank my mom. You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I could stand at my fullest height", he said as he appreciated his mom, Further, Kaluuya spoke about how he was thankful to have his entire family and friends for loving and supporting him.

Naming his team members from the Judas and The Black Messiah team he said, "I'd like to thank my team... incredible support". The actor especially thanked the production panel including Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler and Shaka King. "Proximity... MACRO, Participant, Bron Creative and everyone at Warner Brothers, thank you for everything you've poured into this. It's so hard to make a film... about a man like this and they made it possible, they made it happen".

"I'd like to share this honour with the gift that is Lakeith Stanfield, the light that is... Dominique Fishback, the incredible cast... crew", he exclaimed. Kaluuya especially thanked "the Lucas brothers", Kenny and Keith Lucas, for introducing the idea for Fred Hampton's biopic, "Lucas brothers for starting a journey... it's so incredible to look around you and just go you're inspired by not only what they do but who they are".

"To Chairman Fred Hampton... how blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where he existed. Thank you for your light. He was on this Earth for 21 years... found a way to feed kids breakfast, educate kids, give free medical care against all odds. He showed me, he taught me... He showed me how to love myself and with the love that overflowed into the Black community and to other communities... when they say 'divide and conquer', we say 'unite and ascend'", he told the audience at the Oscars 2021. He ended the heartfelt speech, "Thank you so much for showing me myself and there's so much work we need to do guys and that's on everyone in this room."