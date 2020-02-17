Daniel Lee Martin Commits Suicide By Shooting Himself Amid Child Sex Abuse Charges

Country Singer Daniel Lee Martin has committed suicide by shooting himself. He was accused of child sex crimes. Daniel Lee Martin was found dead at his Florida home. According to various media reports, he died because of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The musician and former reality show host was 54-year-old.

According to several media reports, Martin’s body was found by officers when they arrived at his house. The officers were there to serve multiple arrest warrants that had been issued out of Tennessee. According to the media reports, the singer was accused of many child sex crimes including three counts of sexual exploitation on a minor, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child and two counts of committing an aggravated sexual battery. Daniel Lee Martin had earlier threatened to harm himself.

According to the Sheriff’s statement to a leading news portal, Martin did not respond to attempts to make contact with him. He also said in the statement that the PSO SWAT team was called in to assist, as Martin previously made threats of harm against himself and others. He was also arrested before on similar charges.

According to another media report, Daniel Lee Martin was earlier arrested in January on the charges of a lewd and lascivious exhibition and prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscenity. The arrest was made after a victim claimed that the singer flashed her and masturbated in front of her. The victim also claimed that he also showed her pornographic images during many sleepovers at his New Port Richey, home last November.

According to the reports, the singer was also accused of other charges like assaulting three children under the age of 13 between 2014 and 2018. Martin turned himself in and was scheduled for trial in March. Daniel Lee Martin made it big in the country music scene in the late 1990s. He also opened up for many stars like Willie Nelson and Vince Gill. He was also a cohost in a hunting show called Brotherhood Outdoors. He released albums in 2003 and 2007.

