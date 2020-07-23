Daniel Radcliffe's Birthday: Fans Pour In Wishes For The 'legendary Wizard'

Though he'll go down in history as Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe has sustained a stable acting career beyond his breakthrough role. Following the success of the Harry Potter films, Radcliffe portrayed lawyer Arthur Kipps in the horror film The Woman in Black; the poet Allen Ginsberg in the film Kill Your Darlings. He also portrayed the role of Victor Frankenstein's assistant, Igor, in the science fiction fantasy Victor Frankenstein (2015). On the occasion of Daniel Radcliffe's birthday today, July 23, fans pour wishes for their favourite actor.

Fans in huge number wished Daniel Radcliffe on his birthday. From calling him the favourite wizard of the century to appreciating his changing looks since his breakthrough role as Harry Potter, fans have been showering lots of love for the star. Some users even thanked him for making their childhood amazing while others said that no matter which role he performs, he will always be Harry Potter for them.

Fans' birthday wishes for Daniel Radcliffe

Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe - the best Harry and our legendary wizard.#HarryPotter #DanielRadcliffe pic.twitter.com/NBdbS0CcOJ — Chiaki Tani (@ChiakiTani2) July 23, 2020

Happy Birthday Daniel Radcliffe ❤️❤️❤️Childhood Crush, Still A Crush!!! 😘 ...Our Generation Has Been Grown Up with The Series of Harry Potter & with You!!! 😍#DanielRadcliffe pic.twitter.com/Sk30X0g0yR — Nishat Rahman (@nishat_rahman) July 23, 2020

#DanielRadcliffe#HappyBirthdayDanielRadcliffe

No matter in what movie he appears I will always call him Harry Potter 🔥❤️😔 pic.twitter.com/SXjvXWt6eb — Sarfaraz (@SarfarajMandal3) July 23, 2020

Happy birthday #DanielRadcliffe thanks for making my childhood awesome💜 pic.twitter.com/cEm1xpM3vg — Hershey's Syrup (@hersheyyx) July 23, 2020

Happy Birthday #DanielRadcliffe

Thank you for bringing Harry Potter to life. pic.twitter.com/9vZsZOAWkx — Wafa Fasaludeen (@WafaFasaludeen) July 23, 2020

Daniel Radcliffe's fan in Harry Potter's cast

Several Harry Potter stars have confessed to being fans of Daniel Radcliffe. One such massive Harry Potter fan turned actor is Evanna Lynch who stepped into the wizarding world with the fifth movie, Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix. In an interview with a podcast, Harry Potter’s Luna Lovegood, played by Evanna Lynch, opened up about being a hardcore Harry Potter fan. In fact, so much so that she wrote a fan mail to Daniel Radcliffe. She said that she started reading the novels when she was eight years old and was obsessed with the character. Lynch also revealed that “cued up” when the books were out and even got Radcliffe’s autograph.

Evanna Lynch also opened up about the Harry Potter series being beneficial in other ways. It not only helped her career but also helped her overcome her eating disorder. She also confessed that she is one of the many whom the series has helped battle dark times.

About Daniel Radcliffe's movies and career

Daniel Radcliffe first expressed a desire to act at the age of five, and, aged 10, he made his acting debut in BBC One's televised two-part adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield, portraying the title character as a young boy. Radcliffe made his film debut with The Tailor of Panama, an American film based on John le Carré's 1996 spy novel. Then Daniel Radcliffe received his breakthrough role as Harry Potter and over the next 10 years, he played the lead role in seven sequels of the series Harry Potter. In 2002, Radcliffe made his stage debut as a celebrity guest in a West End theatre production of The Play What I Wrote, directed by Kenneth Branagh – who also appeared with him in the second Harry Potter film.

