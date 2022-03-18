Actor Daniel Radcliffe was most recently seen in the much-loved 20th-anniversary reunion episode of the Harry Potter cast alongside Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and many more. However, the actor recently mentioned that he is not ready to return to the Harry Potter franchise yet and will not feature in the upcoming Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. While speaking to The New York Times, the actor mentioned that he was 'really happy' about where he was in life and returning to the franchise would be a 'massive change' in his life.

Daniel Radcliffe on not being part of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Daniel Radcliffe will soon be seen in The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, and the movie will release on March 25 this year. The much-loved actor recently broke his silence about his future in the famous Harry Potter franchise and mentioned that returning to it is not something he is keen on at the moment. He admitted that his answer is not something fans would be happy about, however, mentioned he is in a happy place in his life at the moment. He told The New York Times via Screen Rant-

"This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore. I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter, okay and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life. I'm never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now."

It is pertinent to mention here that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is also a British play that premiered back in 2016 and is based on J.K. Rowling's popular novel franchise. The play quickly became a crowd favourite and also garnered several awards including two Tony Awards and a Goodreads Choice Awards as well. Fans are now eager to know more about the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie and await more announcements regarding the same.

Image: Twitter/@Nerdcopolis