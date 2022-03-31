Daniel Radcliffe 'dramatically Bored' Of Hearing Opinions On Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Harry Potter franchise star Daniel Radcliffe has declined to comment on Will Smith's Oscars The Slap when he appeared on a UK-based morning show in order to promote his latest film, The Lost City on Thursday. Radcliffe stated that he is 'already dramatically bored of hearing people's opinions about the slap.'

Speaking to Good Morning Britain's host Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard about the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 on Sunday night, Daniel Radcliffe said, "I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it."

The actor further recalled, however, what it is like to sit through award events when the host made jokes at his expense. He shared, "When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke. So you sort of have a mode of just being like ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.'"

Radcliffe was also asked if he texted his Harry Potter co-star Kenneth Branagh on bagging his first Oscar (for best original screenplay) last weekend, to which, Radcliffe admitted that he did not have his number.

Speaking about the filming of his new film, The Lost City in the Dominican Republic along with Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, the actor described Tatum as the 'world's nicest man.' He said, "I think they were worried about me just going over the side on my first day, so Channing was like – you don’t see in the film – but Channing was on that boat also, sort of doing stunt safety for me just like grabbing my leg at some point."

More about Will Smith's slap

Shocking film enthusiasts across the world, Men In Black star Will Smith slapped comedian and host Chris Rock on live TV after Rock poked fun at the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. While announcing the award for documentary feature, Rock made a punchline out of Jada's bald hairstyle. This prompted Smith to rush to the stage and slap him. Ever since the altercation broke out, many notable names from the entertainment industry had taken to social media to stand in support of Chris Rock.