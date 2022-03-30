Daniel Radcliffe On His 'weird' Career Choices After 'Harry Potter'; 'Got Reputation Of..'

Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe is known for his groundbreaking role as Harry Potter in a series of seven fantasy novels, written by British author J. K. Rowling. The novels chronicle the lives of Harry Potter, and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, all of whom are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Harry Potter managed to become as popular as it has because of the characters, the nature of the books, as well as the spectacularly made movies.

Daniel Radcliffe opens up about his 'weird' career choices

Radcliffe has had a knack for finding strange and interesting roles in all sorts of different genres which the actor has revealed in a recent conversation with ComicBook.com. Opening up about his career choices, Daniel Radcliffe stated that he has got a reputation for "being kind of weird in the things he wants to do, which is lovely as well as weird."

He further added, "I think the way I saw it after Potter was that for every person that did only see me as one thing, there was somebody out there who was excited by the chance to show me as something else."

Radcliffe on playing a villain in 'The Lost City'

The Harry Potter fame continued that there are some directors who say, 'Oh, he's only Harry Potter' and some say, 'Oh, I'd love to reinvent him in a way for the world.' Speaking about his new film, The Lost City, Radcliffe termed it as 'great', adding that he had a great time playing on the other side of the moral fence. Daniel essays the role of a villain in The Lost City. He told that there's something endearingly pathetic about him (the villain) and it was a huge amount of fun to play. The actor expressed his joy in portraying the part in the film as he said "To be able to play opposite Sandra [Bullock], I grew up watching her movies and it was very weird and intimidating but incredibly cool to work with her."

More on 'The Lost City'

The 2022 American action-adventure film directed by The Nee Brothers, The Lost City stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt. Radcliffe essays the role of Abigail Fairfax, an eccentric billionaire and international criminal who kidnaps Loretta in order to find the lost city, on which her novel is based.

Image: Twitter/@Danradgermany