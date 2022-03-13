Daniel Radcliffe Puts 'Wolverine' Rumours To Rest, Says 'I Don't Know Anything About It'

The upcoming outings of Marvel Cinematic Universe are surely filled with surprises as the trailer of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness left behind several easter eggs for fans to ponder on. The trailer not only hinted at a possible MCU and X-Men crossover but also made its fans eager to know who could be the next Wolverine.

Moreover, reports are surfacing suggesting that Marvel is scouting for shorter actors to play Wolverine, in contrast to Hugh Jackman's iconic role, to make it more comic-accurate. Soon after, rumours of Daniel Radcliffe playing the next Wolverine started making rounds. However, the Harry Potter star recently laid the rumours to rest, but also concluded with "who knows," thereby leaving fans further in confusion.

Daniel Radcliffe on him playing Wolverine

Daniel Radcliffe recently graced the red carpet during his new film The Lost City's premiere. During the premiere, the actor spoke with ComicBook.com regarding the rumours of him playing the role of Wolverine in the forthcoming MCU projects. Speaking about the role, Radcliffe quipped he appreciates his fans coming up to him with the rumours and also Marvel casting a short guy for the role. However, the Harry Potter star revealed he does not know anything regarding the casting. He also joked Marvel will not go for him after Hugh Jackman's performance as the iconic character.

Daniel Radcliffe said, "So many times, people come to me like, 'Hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that's pretty cool.' No, I don't know anything about it. Like I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like 'Wolverine's actually short in the comic book, you should get like a short guy to do it!'" "But I don't see myself, I don't see them going after Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrote, Marvel," the actor added.

Notably, in a 2019 interview with ComicBook.com, Daniel Radcliffe expressed his love for Wolverine. The actor also mentioned he does not think he would do the remake of the movies he loves. He said, "Most of the films that I love I don't think I would want to see remade." "And I certainly don't think I would want to be in the remakes of them," Radcliffe added. However, it is to be noted that Marvel has not confirmed the crossover yet.

Image: AP/Twitter/@therealsupes