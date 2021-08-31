Daniel Radcliffe Recalls Being Starstruck By ‘Harry Potter’ Co-star, 'Sirius' Gary Oldman

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe mentioned in a recent interview that the first star he was starstruck by was Gary Oldman. The actor shared the screen with stars including Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman, but admitted he was starstruck by co-star Gary Oldman. Radcliffe spoke about Oldman in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Daniel Radcliffe starstruck by Gary Oldman

On the show, Radcliffe mentioned that he was starstruck by Gary Oldman at first because he has just become more aware of the actor’s work and status in the industry. Talking about co-stars Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman, Radcliffe mentioned he was not starstruck by them. He said, “The first person I remember being starstruck by was Gary Oldman. Because that was the age when I was aware of who he was and his work and also getting more serious about acting myself. So, yeah, before that when you meet someone as a nine-year-old it’s sort of hard to like, gain starstruckness of them later on.”

As per a report by femalefirst.co.uk, Radcliffe had earlier mentioned that people are usually surprised he wasn't ‘messed up’ by childhood fame. The actor began his role as the on screen wizard way back in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The actor said that was always aware that people had very low expectations of what he would be like. However, the actor found a silver lining, and said that that was great since hopefully he would always exceed them. Narrating an incident from his life Radcliffe said that he once told a director of photography a ‘weird story’ about something that happened to him, and the DOP asked him how he wasn’t more messed up.

Radcliffe recently appeared on the podcast Happy Sad Confused and opened up about re-entering the Harry Potter universe as Sirius or Lupin. He said, “I would probably want to go with like, Sirius or Lupin. Those were always the two characters that I was like they’re great. I’m obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they’re like some of my favourite memories.”

Picture Credits: AP