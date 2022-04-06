Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Having A Crush On THESE Actors During 'The Lost City' Promotions

Daniel Radcliffe is currently gearing up for the release of his action-adventure film, The Lost City. It is slated to release on 8 April 2022. As the release date of the film inches closer, the cast and crew are leaving no stones unturned in promoting the movie.

With the promotions of The Lost City going on in full swing, recently Daniel Radcliff, who is essaying the role of Abigail Fairfax, an eccentric billionaire in the film, revealed having a crush on Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Juno Temple.

Daniel Radcliffe reveals his crush from the industry

During the promotions of his latest film The Lost City on the British radio show Capital Breakfast, on Monday, the actor chatted with Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby. In the show, the Harry Potter fame admitted having a huge crush on actors Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.

During the interaction, Daniel was asked a few questions by the hosts, including the names of the three celebrities he has a major crush on, Radcliffe quickly mentioned the names of Cameron and Drew.

“Cameron Diaz is still very high on the list. Drew Barrymore is there,” the actor said.

Revealing his third crush, the actor further added:

“Juno Temple! I’ve worked with her, she’s gorgeous, and I wouldn’t mind saying her name.”

Earlier during the Harry Potter reunion episode, Daniel Radcliffe revealed having a crush on actor Helena Bonham Carter.

Daniel Radcliffe on his crush for Helena Bonham Carter

During the Harry Potter reunion special, Daniel Radcliffe reunited with his co-star in the film, Voldemort’s merciless lieutenant Bellatrix Lestrange played by seasoned actor Helena Bonham Carter. As reported by Heart Radio, during the interaction, the 32-year-old actor admitted to having a crush on her during the film and even sending a love note to profess his love to her. He read the said note out loud to her during the chat which read:

''Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the fact I always ended up holding your coffee. I do love you and I wish I’d just been born 10 years earlier so I might’ve been in with a chance.’'

(Image: @daniel9340/Instagram)