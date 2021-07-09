Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Major Update On ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Reunion Plans

A fiesta is in store for Potterheads across the world as the Harry Potter franchise will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in November since the release of the first movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001. Fans of the franchise are expecting nothing less than a magical feast to celebrate the milestone with the entire cast and team. Star of the series Daniel Radcliffe has recently given out an interesting update about the same.

Daniel Radcliffe on Harry Potter Reunion

Currently busy promoting season three of Miracle Workers, Radcliffe opened about his plans for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary celebration. Dashing hopes of the fans, the actor confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he would be in the Dominican Republic to film his movie Lost City of D. The actor also relayed the news of being busy throughout the year with minor projects, dismissing any possibility of him participating in any Harry Potter Reunion plans this year.

However, the actor assured the Potterheads that a celebration was in tow for the 20th anniversary however, could not promise a get together with the entire cast and team. Lastly, the actor apologized for disappointing his fans. The actor also reminisced about his Harry Potter filming days and revealed that he has the fondest memories of filming with co-stars Gary Oldman and David Thewlis.

More on the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter

Although Daniel Radcliffe would be busy filming his upcoming movie with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, the rest of the cast's reunion also looked quite slim. Red-hair of the trio, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are also reportedly busy with their projects in the coming months. Rupert Grint is currently starring in Servant, which was recently renewed for a third season, while Emma Watson has been actively dedicating her time to social activism. Her last movie, Little Women, was a critically acclaimed movie with the actress receiving heaps of praises for her performance.

Netizens' reaction to 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter

Reacting to Daniel's statement about the reunion, one fan reacted with an image of Harry Potter and wrote, "Daniel that's cold". While many fans expressed their excitement about the anniversary. A few tweeted about having a movie marathon of all the eight movies in honour of its ninth anniversary.

#notmnl48related



20th anniversary na pala ng 1st Harry Potter film sa November 😭 I feel so oooold. I'm gonna go read the books for the nth time. — Black MNL48🇵🇭🇨🇦 (@PH_CA_MNL48) July 9, 2021

