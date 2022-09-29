Daniel Radcliffe Says 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Is The 'strangest' Role; Here's Why

Daniel Radcliffe is all set to take on the bright lights of Hollywood by opening himself to more challenging roles. The Hollywood star is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly anticipated film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a biopic on American singer, musician and actor Alfred Matthew "Weird Al" Yankovic and recently he stated that it is the strangest role he has taken on.

Daniel Radcliffe says his role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is 'strangest'

Radcliffe further stated that his upcoming film beats Swiss Army Man as the weirdest thing he has ever done. It is pertinent to note that Swiss Army Man is a 2016 film directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, in which Daniel played the role of a flatulent corpse.

Recently, in a conversation with Empire, the Harry Potter fame actor described his Yankovic character in an interesting manner. He stated that the most fascinating thing about Al is that he can thread the needle between wholesome and genuinely weird. Radcliffe said,

"The thing that's so fascinating about Al is that he manages to thread the needle between wholesome and genuinely weird. He can be childishly surreal, with a real edge of madness and danger to him." He further noted, "There's one scene involving an LSD trip that's probably the most bizarre thing I've ever done. And that's saying something... [I love] films where, if you can justify it in the script, you can do anything. You can have a guy with guns for their hands or a dead corpse with magical powers. We can do whatever we like. Why not go weird?"

In addition to Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic, the film also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, and Quinta Brunson in supporting roles.

The film is all set to premiere on The Roku Channel, where users can stream the movie for free starting November 4. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was also screened on the Toronto International Film Festival's opening night.

Image: Twitter/@James_Reville1