Daniel Radcliffe States He Earlier Felt Embarrassed Playing Harry Potter; Know Why

Daniel Radcliffe has carved a special place in the audience's hearts with his wizarding genius Harry Potter. The actor garnered immense fame with the consecutive instalments of the franchise, which also starred Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in lead roles. The series concluded with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011 post which Radcliffe made a foray into diverse genres.

The actor, who will now be seen alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City, recently spoke about playing Harry Potter in the initial stages of the franchise, quipping that it 'didn't feel cool' to step into the shoes of the eponymous character in his schooldays.

Daniel Radcliffe reveals he felt embarrassed playing Harry Potter

While on a press tour for his upcoming film, Potter revealed Harry Potter as the project he was 'embarrassed by or cynical' about before fans showered love on it. "I think, honestly when I was on Harry Potter and dressed as a schoolboy, it didn't feel like the coolest thing in the world at the time", he said, as per Screenrant. He further added that his outlook changed in the following years and he thought his stint was 'incredibly cool'.

"It's been, honestly, later that I've looked back and gone, 'That was incredibly cool,' and I do feel that now, for sure," he added. For the uninitiated, Daniel Radcliffe was just 12 years old when he starred in the first Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Radcliffe, along with Emma Watson, Rupert and other cast members also appeared for HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special.

Meanwhile, he will be seen in the Aaron and Adam Nee directorial, The Lost City, which is gearing up for a release on March 25, 2022. The film also has an extended cameo appearance by Brad Pitt.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@DANIEL9340