Daniel Radcliffe To Play 'Weird Al' Yankovic In Grammy-winning Musician's Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to fame after his role in the Harry Potter franchise is now all set to take on the lead role in Grammy-winning musician popularly known as 'Weird Al' Yankovic's biopic. According to reports by Entertainment Weekly, a biopic about the musician titled WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story will soon be filmed and the Harry Potter alum is set to star in it. The film will be all about Yankovic's life and his rise to fame in his career.

Daniel Radcliffe to star in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story biopic

The leading publication reported that the famous Daniel Radcliffe would soon step into the shoes of Weird Al Yankovic, whose name is in fact, Alfred Matthew Yankovic. The musician is known for his comedic versions of pop culture and his parodies that made him famous. The film will trace his life right from his childhood to his rise to becoming a legend in the world of music. According to Entertainment Weekly, Yankovic earlier promised his fans he would release a 'major motion picture every 33 years' after the release of UHF, which was an 1898 comedy-drama. He mentioned he was 'on schedule' with the biopic.

He further opened up about Daniel Radcliffe being part of it and mentioned he was 'absolutely thrilled' about the casting. He also mentioned that he was sure the actor would be remembered for his role as Weird Al Yankovic in the film. The musician said, "I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for." The biopic will be written by Yankovic and Eric Appel and its production will kick-start in February 2022.

Daniel Radcliffe was last seen in Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts, which Potterheads fell in love with. The Harry Potter reunion saw the much-loved cast members come together after 20 years since the inception of the franchise. Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and many others appeared on the reunion special and fans were overjoyed. The 20th anniversary special had fans of the franchise in tears and they loved every minute of it.

(Image: AP)