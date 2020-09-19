Danny Masterson Appears In Court For The First Time For His Rape Trial; Read Here

Danny Masterson made his first appearance in court. The 70’s show star has been charged with rape by three women. Masterson’s lawyer denied these claims in open court and called them “politicised”.

Danny Masterson appears in court over rape charges

The 70’s show actor Danny Masterson has been out on bail since June. The actor was charged with raping three women. Since his bail in June, Masterson has been waiting for the case to go on trial. Finally, The 70’s show star made an appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom on September 18, 2020.

Danny Masterson appeared in court with his attorney. The 70s show star appeared in court in a blue suit and had a face mask on. He was sitting next to attorneys named Tom Mesereau and Sharon Applebaum. Three women also sat in the gallery.

According to a report by Chicago Tribune, Danny Masterson did not enter in any plea deal. His attorney Tom Mesereau said that the charges against his client are 20 years old. He added that the outrage over this case is due to media hype and the pressure to prosecute the actor. The attorney added that this case is in court as LA’s District Attorney Jackie Lacey is facing an election.

During the case’s first hearing, Mesereau added that Danny Masterson’s case is being politicised. Mesereau is not new to handling cases under extreme media attention. The attorney has previously represented Bill Cosby and Michael Jackson in their sexual misconduct cases.

While representing Danny Masterson in the courtroom, Tom Mesereau said that he is “not guilty” and added that he is going to “prove” his claims. According to the media portal’s report, the Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said that the case is based on “pure speculation”. He also added that there no facts present in the case.

Furthermore, while defending Masterson, Attorney Tom Mesereau asked the judge to not allow media cameras to follow the court proceedings. The LA judge approved this request. According to Mesereau, the media’s presence in the courtroom will be unfair to Masterson. He added that the media will taint the mind of potential jurors who will witness the trial.

