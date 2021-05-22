Danny Masterson To Face Rape Charges Trial, Currently Free On $3.3 Million Bail

That 70's Show actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson to stand trial on charges that he raped three women nearly 20 years ago, a Los Angeles judge ruled on May 21. The actor will face up to 45 years to life in prison if convicted on all three charges. The 45-year-old actor allegedly raped the women, all in their twenties at the time, "by force or fear" in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. Masterson is currently free on $3.3 million bail.

Danny Masterson to stand on rape charges trial

Each of the three women testified at a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, that began on May 18. Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo ruled that prosecutors had offered enough evidence for the case to go to trial, a court spokesperson confirmed. Masterson is due back in court for an arraignment on June 7. As per AP, a woman identified as Jen B has testified against the actor and claimed that she had been raped by the actor in 2003. According to the victim, the actor had carried her upstairs after she became dizzy at his house in April 2003. She testified that she threw up, and Masterson put her in the shower to clean her off. Afterward, AP reported that the actor raped her and threatened her with a gun.

AP reported that the second accuser Christina B. testified on May 19 and claimed that she was in a six-year relationship with Masterson when he raped her in November 2001. Meanwhile, a third woman, N. Trout, told the court that Masterson raped her in late 2003. Masterson has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Masterson shot to fame with the 1998 sitcom That '70s Show, where he played the character of Steven Hyde alongside fellow stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. He was also seen in Netflix's The Ranch and was later fired from the show in 2017 after the Los Angeles police confirmed they were investigating multiple rape allegations against the actor.

(IMAGE: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.