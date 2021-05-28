Danny Masterson's Rape Case: Victims Say They Were Silenced By Scientology Officials

That ’70s Show actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson rape case has revealed a shocking development. According to a rapport by LA Times, the three victims were allegedly tried to silence. They were pressurised to not report the abuse by the officials who secure top ranks at the church.

Danny Masterson's rape case

The report stated that Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo found out the victims had not reported their abuse for over 10 years because they were bound by Scientology’s rules. The rule does not allow them to report their fellow followers to the law. When these women came forward to report the alleged crime, the church representatives tried to keep their practices out of it.

One of the victims said that Masterson raped her in 2001 when she was in an unconscious state. She testified by saying that a Scientology appointee took a written notice from her. In the statement, she was asked to ‘take responsibility for the crime. Another victim came forward and said that she wanted to report her abuse in 2004. But a Scientology lawyer came to her house and cautioned them that she would be ‘exterminated’ from the church if she went ahead to report the crime. She claims she was raped in 2003.

The women have testified at a preliminary hearing that they were raped by Danny Masterson when they were in their 20s. Judge Charlaine F Olmedo also ruled that they have received enough evidence to take the case to trial. If convicted of the crimes, he will be sentenced to 45 years in jail. The actor is currently on a $3.3 million bail.

Danny Masterson’s shows

The 45-year-old actor shot to stardom post his stint in the 1998 show titled That '70s Show. He played the character of Steven Hyde. The ensemble cast of the show includes Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Lisa Robin Kelly. Some of his other popular shows are Joe's Life, Extreme, Men at Work. His performances in films like The Brooklyn Heist, The Bridge to Nowhere, and California Solo. He will next be seen in the dark comedy movie Killing Winston Jones. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Image: @dannymasterson Instagram

