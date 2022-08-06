Danny Trejo To Feature In Historical Film '1521'

Hollywood veteran Danny Trejo is set to star in the upcoming historical movie "1521".

According to entertainment website Variety, the film will feature Trejo in the role of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

A joint production between the US and the Philippines, "1521" follows the journey of Magellan, who led the Spanish expedition and was one of the first Europeans to travel to Asia. He reached the archipelago that is known as Philippines today on March 16, 1521.

The film will also star actor Michael Copon as Datu Lapu-lapu, an island ruler and leader of the warriors who fended off Magellan's attempted colonisation of the Philippine archipelago. Magellan's forces were defeated and the Portuguese explorer killed in the Battle of Mactan on April 27, 1521.

Mary Krell-Oishi has penned the script for the movie, which will commence principal photography later this month in Palawan, the Philippines.

Trejo is best known for featuring in films such as "Desperado", "Heat", "Con Air", "From Dusk till Dawn" series and "Machete".