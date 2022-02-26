'Daredevil' Fans Pour In Love As Charlie Cox Says No One Cheered For Him In 'No Way Home'

Charlie Cox's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Matt Murdock/Daredevil was quite a surprise for his fans. However, Cox recently revealed that he was extremely disappointed because no one cheered for his cameo in No Way Home. After the actor's interview was released, several fans poured in their support and took to social media to share the way theatre audiences reacted to Daredevil's cameo.

Fans extend support to Charlie Cox

In an interview with Radio Times, Charlie Cox revealed that he was quite excited to witness the audience's reaction to his cameo. The actor revealed that he snuck into a theatre with his wife but his experience was quite disappointing. He said, "My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering. So I snuck into a movie theatre near where I live and literally stood in the corridor. Sadly, my experience was it was dead ****ing quiet. My wife was with me and she was recording me because it'd be fun to have that moment of everyone cheering, and then... tumbleweed."

After Cox's interview went live, several fans took to social media and extended their support. One user wrote, "I screamed THAT’S THE GODDAMNED DAREDEVIL and shook the kid next to me until he cried. I threw my popcorn at the screen in case Daredevil was hungry and set myself on fire." Another user wrote, "Apparently nobody in the theatre that Charlie Cox saw NWH at cheered when he showed up so I wanted to share this photo I have of going to see the movie for the first time dressed as Matt Murdock. If you see this Charlie, we love ya."

I screamed THAT’S THE GODDAMNED DAREDEVIL and shook the kid next to me until he cried. I threw my popcorn at the screen in case Daredevil was hungry and set myself on fire https://t.co/otzyNVgpvr — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 25, 2022

Apparently nobody in the theater that Charlie Cox saw NWH at cheered when he showed up so I wanted to share this photo I have of going to see the movie for the first time dressed as Matt Murdock. If you see this Charlie, we love ya.#NoWayHome #SpiderMan #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/m1wGFpgWWL — Mike (@dpool56) February 25, 2022

i vividly remember some kid behind me and my brother going "that's daredevil!" while we were giggling from excitement. https://t.co/BDjTpyEPbS — morris | 5 days 🦇 (@SketchedBat) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Charlie Cox confirmed that Daredevil will definitely be seen in MCU again. He said, "I know something. I don't know much, but I know there will be something else." Charlie Cox was first introduced as Matt Murdock in the show Daredevil for the streaming service Netflix. The show was on air for three seasons and was cancelled after Marvel struck a deal with Disney. Also, the show will soon be leaving Netflix on February 28 along with other Marvel series. There are rumours that these shows will be shifted to Disney+, the new streaming platform for all Marvel content.

Image: Twitter/@MovieCooper