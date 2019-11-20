Dark Waters: Fans Call The Movie Enlightening, Brilliant, And Necessary

Dark Waters is set to release on November 22 this year. The film stars Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway. Mark Ruffalo plays the role of a corporate lawyer in the film. Dark Waters is a film based on an article by a leading U.S. media publication lawyer that documented the case of DuPont and the accusations made by their defendant Rob Bilott. Here's how fans reacted to the film and its trailer.

Dark Waters: Fan Reactions

Plot overview

Dark Waters is a film directed by Todd Haynes. Todd Haynes also directed the critically acclaimed film Carol that starred Cate Blanchett. The film stars Mark Ruffalo in the role of a former corporate lawyer turned activist Robert Bilott. Dark Waters is based on an article by a leading U.S. media publication that documented the role of Rob Bilott in revealing the chemical poisoning done by American chemical company DuPont. The trailer of the film gives a glimpse of the story. Dark Waters trailer portrays how Mark Ruffalo as Rob Bilott comes across the damage caused by DuPont. The trailer that starts with introducing the problem then goes on to reveal the severe and fatal consequences caused because of the chemical spill. Anne Hathaway plays the role of Sarah Bilott, Rob Bilott’s wife. Dark Waters also stars Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Bill Pullman, Mare Winningham, and many others.

Fan reactions

I just got home from seeing a pre-screening of #DarkWaters. This is such a powerful story, and I’m so thankful @MarkRuffalo is telling it. I talked to people afterwards, and they are furious. But we all agreed on one thing: we need to get rid of #PFAS now. — Drake Phelps (@drake_phd) November 15, 2019

Just watched Dark Waters. Great legal thriller based on real life battle. Farmer comes to corporate lawyer because his cows are dying. A DuPont factory landfill is at fault, but how to prove it. Mark Ruffalo as the lawyer who refuses to give up. A little slow. #DarkWaters pic.twitter.com/QUkpWaqlvF — Lee Mickus (@mickuslee) November 20, 2019

I got a chance to pre-screen Dark Waters last night. Great film about PFAS that's related to our research. Still amazed that in 2019 we let big chem corps get away with this stuff. Step up your game EPA. Looking forward to the inevitable "Dark Waters 2: Gen X" #darkwaters #PFAS — Kyle Doudrick (@kdoudrick) November 18, 2019

