'Date Night' Or 'Target Run' Asks January Jones As She Teases Risqué Outfit; See Picture

American actor, January Jones recently took to her Instagram handle to ask whether wearing a leather jacket without a top is a 'date night' outfit. The actor shared a revealing mirror selfie in which she is wearing an unzipped leather jacket. Several celebrities including Monet Mazur and Taraji P. Henson responded.

January Jones' mirror selfie

January Jones, best known for her role in Mad Men recently took to her Instagram handle to share a revealing selfie with her 1.1 million followers. The actor, who is wearing an unzipped leather jacket by Dolce&Gabbana with her sweatpants asks her followers if one can wear this as an outfit. She further asks if her zipping the jacket and putting shoes on would be sufficient. At last, the Unknown actor asked if the outfit was good for a 'date night' or a 'target run'.

From Monet Mazur to Taraji P. Henson, several celebrities commented on January Jones' Instagram picture. Laura Brown suggested 'Date at Target' to which Jones called 'sounds amazing'. Taraji P. Henson wrote 'YES> I STAND!!!!' while agreeing with Jones for her outfit.

Fans and followers, who are always drooling over January Jones' photos have been dropping comments on the latest one as well. Other than choosing whether the outfit is best for a date night or a target run, several fans also came up with hilarious and innovative comments. One of the Instagram users wrote 'I'd say it feels more like "First date: destination Target".' Many others agreed with Laura Brown and wrote 'Date night at Target run'.

Read January Jones' trivia

American actor, January Kristen Jones is popular for her role of Betty Draper in the drama series Mad Men. The actor was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress and a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in the series. Jones has appeared in several American films including X-Men First Class, Unknown, American Pie Wedding, Love Actually, Anger Management, Seeking Justice, Sweetwater, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada, Good Kill, Spinning Out, Bandits, We Are Marshall, and The Boat That Rocked.

Promo Image Source: January Jones' Instagram

