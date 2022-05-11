Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3. is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie will witness the entire cast of the previous two films of the franchise reprising their roles along with some fresh additions to the list. The third volume of the James Gunn directorial would mark the last instalment of the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise.

A few days back, post the announcement of the film's release date, director James Gunn updated fans about the film's wrap with a behind-the-scenes photo featuring the entire cast. Keeping up with the trajectory, Dave Bautista who will be playing the role of Drax the Destroyer in the forthcoming project, penned an emotional note on his social media handle bidding goodbye to the character that 'changed' his life.

Dave Bautista bids emotional goodbye to his character in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

On Tuesday, the former wrestler took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of the cast and director of the upcoming film. In the photo, the members were all smiles as they posed for a happy picture sitting on a couch. Along with the picture, Dave Bautista penned a heartfelt note describing the end of his journey as Drax. The Dune actor wrote "Haven’t found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life. #guardiansofthegalaxy #vol3 #GoodbyeDrax #DreamChaser #DreamMachine".

Here, take a look at the post-

Director James Gunn pens an emotional note

On May 7, James Gunn took to his Twitter and shared a picture of the slate for the final shot of Vol. 3, which the camera crew had decorated for him. Along with sharing the picture, in a long thread, he went on to describe how the majority of the last ten years of his life he has spent working on and thinking about the film.

Gunn wrote, "After over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of #GotGVol3, presented to me by the camera crew. It was an easy shot of Rocket seated, 1st with@seangunn, & then nothing there, & took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot."

Here, take a look at the post-

After over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of #GotGVol3, presented to me by the camera crew. It was an easy shot of Rocket seated, 1st with @seangunn, & then nothing there, & took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot. pic.twitter.com/pOrTjfab2h — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

IMAGE: AP/TWITTER/@POSTERSPY