Dave Bautista Clarifies His Stand On Not Working With John Cena Or Dwayne Johnson

Former WWE champion and Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista had recently turned heads when he publicly rejected the idea of working with John Cena and Dwayne Johnson in a film. During the promotion of Fast and Furious 9, John Cena said that he is open to the idea of seeing his F9 character Jakob Torreto see eye to eye with Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs in the future as they both are now part of the same cinematic universe.

Fans across the world were thrilled with the idea of seeing the two WWE legends together on the big screen and one Twitter user tried to add Dave Bautista in the mix to which Dave replied with "Nah! I am good." As his response captured a lot of attention as netizens started wondering the reason behind Dave's response, he took to his Twitter account to clarify his previous comment.

Nah I’m good!! https://t.co/A2lpdnkusq — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 24, 2021

Dave Bautista clarifies tweet about not working with John Cena or Dwayne Johnson

Taking to Twitter, Dave clarified the statement of not wanting to work with the other two former WWE champions by sharing a picture collage of the different roles and characters that he has played on screen and wrote, "I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal." Take a look.

I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DreamChaser https://t.co/JFHAaw053F pic.twitter.com/djKZBylIuT — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 26, 2021

Back in 2019, in an interview with Tampa Bay Times, Dave had made it clear that he does not like being compared to John Cena and Dwayne Johnson. He had shared that he hates being grouped with these two as he thinks both Cena and Dwayne are wrestlers who became movie stars and he was a wrestler who became an actor after officially quitting pro wrestling. In the same interview, he had also stated that he does not consider Dwayne Johnson to be a great actor.

A look at Dave Bautista's movies

Dave was last seen in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead which released on Netflix earlier this year and will be next seen in Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Knives Out 2. On June 28, Rian Johnson the director of Knives Out 2 took to Twitter to announce that they have started production and are currently in Greece shooting for the movie. The Knives Out 2 cast includes Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke among others and will be released on Netflix. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores. pic.twitter.com/SUFptCpl3G — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 28, 2021

A look at Dwayne Johnson and John Cena's movies

Talking about John Cena, he was last seen in Fast and Furious 9 which released on June 25. Dwayne Johnson on the other hand has also been a part of the Fast and Furious franchise and also starred in its spin-off 2019 movie, Hobbs & Shaw in which he reprised his F&F role as Luke Hobbs. The actor has several movies releasing soon and some of Dwayne Johnson's movies that are in the pipeline include Jungle Cruise, Red Notice and Black Adam.

IMAGE: DAVE BAUTISTA, DWAYNE JOHNSON AND JOHN CENA'S INSTAGRAM

