Dave Bautista May Be Seen Leading Las Vengeance In 'Army Of The Dead 2' Once Again?

Dave Bautista may be seen reprising his character of Scott Ward in the upcoming rumoured Army Of The Dead sequel. As per a report on WeGotThisCovered, the wrestler-turned-actor may return as the leader of Las Vengeance for the flashback sequences of the film, given the kind of fate that he met in the first outing. However, the exact circumstances under which Bautista’s character can return are purely speculation at this point, given that Army Of The Dead hasn’t explicitly set up a sequel through the lack of an end credits scene. However, there was a sequence featuring Omari Hardwick’s character in the film, which has left the door open for a follow-up. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Zack Snyder shares a video highlighting the making of Army Of The Dead:

Check out ‘Creating an Army of the Dead’ on @netflix for an inside look behind the scenes of #ArmyOfTheDead: https://t.co/2ai2vD5l3T pic.twitter.com/2ePdk8YzzI — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 22, 2021

The lack of an Army Of The Dead post-credits scene makes Zack Snyder's latest cinematic outing a self-contained story. Although a potential Army Of The Dead 2 is just a rumour at the moment, what is known for sure is that Netflix, however, is developing an Army Of The Dead animated series that will supposedly explore the setting of the film (The city of Las Vegas ravaged by the Zombie outbreak" even further). In the same, Scott, the character played by Dave Bautista in Army Of The Dead, will be seen reprising his part.

Additionally, a prequel film, titled Army Of The Thieves is in development. The film will tell the story of some of Zack Snyder's film's main characters during the time when the zombie outbreak was in its infancy stages. Details regarding the projects in question, and specifically, Bautista’s possible return to the franchise are scarce at the moment. More information regarding the same and the Army Of The Dead 2 cast list, should the film officially go into the development stage, will be shared with the readers as and when it is made available.

Army Of The Dead trailer:

