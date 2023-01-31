Dave Bautista Speaks On James Gunn Rebooting DCU, Why He Won’t Play Bane

Dave Bautista, the former WWE superstar and Guardians of the Galaxy actor, revealed in an interview that he’s no longer in the cards for playing Bane. The actor revealed the news when he was doing press for his upcoming flick Knock at the Cabin. Dave Bautista had been talking about his fondness for the role since 2021.

Bautista was in a conversation with Insider. He told the outlet that he would not be playing the Batman villain. The actor came to this realisation, he said, after coming to know about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn’s vision for the new DC Universe.

"I have had conversations with James about that but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe,” said the actor. He added, “he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that."

However, his publicist Danica Smith later told the outlet that James Gunn and Dave Bautista have spoken about him playing Bane “in the last 10 years.” However, they’ve not spoken about it since James Gunn has taken over DC Studios along with Peter Safran.

Dave Bautista further said that younger actors are needed for a total DC Universe reboot. The actor explained that if there is a DCU plan for the next 15 years, he can’t be included in it. Dave said that he doesn’t want to play a character that he “can't bring justice to it.”

Bane is a famous DCU villain, who goes toe-to-toe against Batman. The last live-action appearance of Bane was in 2013's The Dark Knight Rises, which was played by actor Tom Hardy.

Both Bautista and Gunn are gearing up for the release of their next film. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to release on May 5, 2023.

The larger changes at the DCU

James Gunn took over the DCU not long after the release of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. After taking the reigns with producer Peter Safran, the duo aroused the anger of fans by announcing that actor Henry Cavill would not be playing Superman.

Henry Cavill had announced his return to the DCU mere days before James Gunn made the announcement. Gunn later explained in a tweet that while there is a Superman project in the works, it will focus on the life of a young Clark Kent.

Gunn also announced that Wonder Woman 3, which was under development, is not happening. Black Adam 2 also stands cancelled. Gunn is set to announce the upcoming DC slate sometime soon.