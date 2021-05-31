Dave Bautista Plans To Direct A 'small Drama', Reveals That He Loves Filmmaking

Dave Bautista's fans know him for being a successful wrestler in WWE and acting in movies like The Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise and most recently Army Of The Dead. Soon, fans may get to recognise him as a filmmaker. Recently, the actor got candid about his future plans with SFX Magazine.

He told the interviewer that his time in front of the camera was limited and that he was planning to direct a small drama. He said that while the decision seemed sudden, it was actually his goal for years. He was slowly working his way behind the camera and said that he loved filmmaking.

He even said that filmmaking was a part of his bucket list and that he would like to direct at least one film. He confessed that it would probably be a small drama and not necessarily a blockbuster film. He hoped to have a future in filmmaking. The actor admitted that it was one of the reasons he chose to work with Zack Snyder for Army Of The Dead. He said that the director was an artist. Bautista claimed that he wanted to learn and understand the point of view of a director by working with Snyder.

For the unversed, Bautista has claimed that he would be withdrawing himself from acting in the upcoming years, in the past. Recently, he quit his memorable role as Drax the Destroyer in The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 after being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 5 years. He confirmed the news in a tweet.

Dave Bautista quits Guardian Of The Galaxy series

On May 17, Bautista tweeted that he would be the movie franchise claiming that he was getting older. He told fans that while he was leaving the series, the character would be portrayed by someone else. "Drax isn't going anywhere. He just won't be played by this dude! By G3 comes out I'll be 54 years old for God sake! I'm expecting everything to start sagging any second now", he tweeted. Director of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn, confirmed the news by retweeting Bautista's tweet and writing an emotional message for the star. While Bautista won't play the character of Drax in GOTG3, fans can expect to see him return as Drax in Thor: Love And Thunder.

There’s no Drax for me without you, buddy! You ARE the MCU’s Drax the Destroyer and, as far as I’m concerned, could never be replaced. And you have the right to do whatever you want with your acting choices! ❤️ @DaveBautista https://t.co/Mn5uNRVUvN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 8, 2021

