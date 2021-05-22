Dave Bautista Quitting MCU After ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3’ Over Shirtless Scenes

Wrestler-turned actor Dave Bautista who is known for his role as Drax in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy recently revealed that his alien alter ego's aversion to shirts is one of the reasons why he has decided to quit MCU after the release of the third instalment of Guardian's of the Galaxy.

The 54-year-old star who recently made an appearance in The Ellen Degeneres show told Ellen the reason behind his decision of quitting the role by saying, "I'm going to be 54 years old by the time Guardians 3 comes out and the shirtless thing is getting harder and harder for me."

Dave Bautista gave a breakthrough performance as Drax in the 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy as well as in its sequel which released in 2017 both of which was helmed and written by James Gunn. Though the actor doesn't seem to have any regrets about his time as Drax the Destroyer, he said that the journey has come full circle and he is just ready to keep aside and wrap it up.

In the interview, he also mentioned that he was surprised that his recent announcement created an uproar in the fandom as he always thought that it would be obvious that the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be his last. Elaborating on the same, he said, "I figured everybody assumed that this is how this works. We work in trilogies, and James Gunn has already announced that it's his last film, and when James is done, I'm done.” The actor has always been vocal about crediting James Gunn for taking a chance on him when nobody did. The actor has shared in many previous interviews that he was barely hanging by for 3 years without a job and James was the one who really changed the course of his life.

While the actor has decided to quit the MCU, Dave already has a number of films lined up for releases for the next coming years. His Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is slated to release on May 23, 2023. Apart from that, Dave is currently seen playing the lead role in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead which released recently on Netflix. May 11, 2021, it was announced that Dave will appear in the Knives Out sequel sharing screen space with Daniel Craig.

