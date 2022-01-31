Dave Bautista Reacts To 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' Being The Last Film Of Franchise

James Gunn recently confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last instalment in his intergalactic saga. The cast and crew of the movie have kickstarted the shoot for the movie in full swing and all the original Guardians will be returning for the film. Dave Bautista, who plays the role of Drax the destroyer, has now spoken about the GOTG franchise coming to an end.

Dave Bautista talks about Guardians of the Galaxy coming to an end

In an interview with Deadline, James Gunn confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last time that the original guardians will be seen together as a team. The original team of Guardians feature Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Racoon. Later on, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff joined the cast as Nebula and Mantis.

Dave Bautista spoke about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being the last movie in the franchise on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast and said, "It's our third film, we're gonna wrap it up. And it's been a hell of a journey with a few bumps. So, I'm looking forward to this, man. My cast and obviously the director, James Gunn, they're like family to me. This is kind of where my journey started. It's come full circle and I'm looking forward to wrapping it up. And it's bittersweet."

He added, "I mean, I've been doing Guardians since 2013. And, you know, when this comes out, it'll be in 2023, so that's a, you know, 10-year journey. You know, all things must end. And, you know, I'm looking forward to kind of wrapping this up with my friends and family."

James Gunn told Deadline, "This is the end for us. This is the last time people will see this team of Guardians... I just want to be true to the characters, and I want to be true to the story and I want to give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. So that is always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best." Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be hitting the theatres on May 5, 2022.

