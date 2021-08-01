Dave Bautista Responds To Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit Against Disney

Dave Bautista, a wrestler-turned-actor, isn't afraid to make a splash. Whether it's hitting back or making jokes, the Guardians of the Galaxy star knows how to create an impression as he tweets with ferocity. Which makes his answer to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow lawsuit all the more humorous, as he claims that none of this would have happened if Disney had shown Drax a little more love instead.

This tweet comes from Dave Bautista's more comic side Twitter presence. This is wonderful because it's likely that both sides of the Disney feud will be in need of a good chuckle at this point. Bautista's witty proposal on how this may have all been prevented was succinct and full of the Dune actor's trademark wit.

"Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo," said Bautista while quoting a news report on his Twitter.

Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo! 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/uuvkCU5vAI — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 30, 2021

This current joke at the cost of the fiercely disputed simultaneous theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access release of Black Widow is based on fact. It's not the first time a spinoff starring Dave Bautista's Drax has been proposed; there was even talk of Pom Klementiff's Mantis joining in the fun. The idea isn't wholly foreign, especially since Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn supports it.

Because of his work on Denis Villeneuve's new Dune adaptation, Dave Bautista is familiar with Black Widow's legal issues. The HBO Max premiere of that picture was part of a controversial struggle between Warner Bros and its production partner Legendary, as the film was also a flashpoint in talks between Warner Bros. and Legendary. Though it appeared like the incident was quickly resolved, with both sides leaving satisfied.

Despite the current scenario surrounding Black Widow and Disney's streaming release plan, it's comforting to know that Dave Bautista can still crack a joke, even if it comes from a very personal and very real place, according to reports. Meanwhile, Black Widow is still available in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access. Since its release on Disney Plus, Black Widow has collected over $60 million from $30 first-weekend purchases and grossed $80 million at the box office.

