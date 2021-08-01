Dave Bautista Reveals He Was Broke Before 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Happened

Actor Dave Bautista, who is popular for his role as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy, recently in an interview with IGN, revealed his struggles before being a part of the biggest movie MCU's franchise. The actor opened up about facing poverty to the extent that he had to "borrow money" from people in order to buy gifts for his children on Christmas. Read on to know more.

Dave Bautista talks about facing poverty before Guardians of the Galaxy

In the interview, Dave Bautista said that for people to really understand how much his life has changed, they would have to understand where he comes from, what he went through when he was in the wrestling industry, and what he has left behind to "take a chance" on going into acting. He added that when he got the role of Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy, he had barely worked in three years. He had quit wrestling and he could have gone back but he would still have been stuck in a place that he would never have gone any further. Bautista said that "he just took a chance".

Adding to that, Bautista said when he got selected for the role, not only because he was broke, everything changed for him. He said that his house was foreclosed and he had nothing. The actor went on to reveal that he sold all of the stuff that he made when he was wrestling. He stated that he had issues with the IRS and he lost everything.

Dave Bautista called Drax his life-saving character. He said that Drax did not just change his career but "literally the trajectory of his life". Bautista added that his life got better and he became "more successful". He also revealed that it felt "surreal" as things got better for him. The actor told the website that it was not many years earlier when he was "borrowing money to pay for food, rent and even to buy Christmas presents for his children". Bautista concluded that it happened for him "fast" and that made it seem even "more surreal" for him.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.