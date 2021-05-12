Dave Bautista Reveals Plans To Be A 'World Champion Director' Next; Details

Dave Bautista has played a myriad of characters in his movies—from Drax The Destroyer in the MCU films to Everest in Hotel Artemis. But now, Dave Bautista wants to wear the hat of the director, and intends to claim the title of World Champion in the realm of direction, much like how he has earned the title of "World Champion" multiple times during his stint as a successful professional wrestler. Bautista reveals his future career plans and his level of confidence regarding taking on the role of a director, amongst other things, with ScreenRant.

Dave Bautista on directing films in the future

During the conversation with the officials at ScreenRant, Bautista, 52, said that at this point in his career, he feels confident about directing a film. Additionally, he added that he has goals, but has no plans of doing big epic films, as one would expect from him. On the topic, he added that he wants to do "very contained, dramatic, and inspiring" films, which is something that he has reportedly always wanted to do. But now, he feels confident that he has learned enough and knows enough about the task.

Bautista on learning from the best in the business of wrestling as well as films

Adding to the above statements, he did admit that he doesn't know every technical aspect, but that hasn't deterred his confidence level as an aspiring director. Additionally, he said that if he has a solid script and a solid cast, he can make a movie worth remembering and rewatching. He also said that he thinks that he is at that point where he has just learned from the best and absorbed all of the teachings as a student of the art form.

While drawing parallels to his wrestling career, which he bid adieu to in 2019, Bautista shared that it was the same during his wrestling days. Even back then, as per the Army Of The Dead actor, he said that he learned from the best, picked their brain, and took advantage of them in a way that a lot of people were missing out on. He wanted to keep learning and know why professional wrestling was an art. He went on to say that it's the same thing with films and even in the world of entertainment, he has done the same thing. He concluded by saying that if he is now given an opportunity to helm a film, he could be a world champion in it too.

A peek into Dave Bautista's Instagram

Dave Bautista's latest film, Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead is scheduled for a release by the end of this month. Post that, he will be seen as an important character in Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake/reboot. The entrant to the list of Dave Bautista's Marvel movies is going to be the Chris Hemsworth-led Thor: Love And Thunder, in which he will be seen as Drax the Destroyer yet again. Information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

