Dave Bautista Reveals Reasons For Choosing 'Army Of The Dead' Over 'The Suicide Squad'

Actor Dave Bautista will soon be seen in the Netflix film Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder. Before signing on the project, he was also offered The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, at the same time. The actor had to make up his mind between the two movies and he went with Army of the Dead. Now, Bautista gave reasons behind his decision.

David Bautista on why he chose Army of the Dead over Suicide Squad 2

In a recent interview with Digital Spy magazine, Dave Bautista reflected on choosingArmy of the Dead and turning down The Suicide Squad. He said that James Gunn wrote a role for him in Suicide Squad 2, which he was all "fired up" about. He clarified that it was not only because the filmmaker was making a huge comeback. The actor mentioned that Gunn's come back with The Suicide Squad and rehire by Marvel has really been vindicated as far as that whole thing went.

Dave Bautista asserted that he was all up for the DC superhero film's role. Then he got Army of the Dead, which was not only a lead role for him, but also he "really wanted" to work with Zack Snyder. He has been wanting to work with him for years, the actor revealed. He added that it wanted to develop a working relationship with Netflix.

Dave Bautista stated that he had The Suicide Squad where he got to work with his "boy" James Gunn again, even though it's a smaller role, and then he had Army of the Dead on which he'd get to work with Zack Snyder, get to build a relationship with Netflix, and get a lead role in a "great" film – and he gets paid "a lot" more money. So, he called Gunn and told him that it breaks his heart because as a friend, he wants to be there with him, but professionally, turning down TSS is the "smart decision" for him. The director replied that he completely gets the decision. Gunn told Bautista that he is proud of him that he is even in this position. James Gunn noted that he is proud that he had something to do with the actor being in this position where he has to make these hard decisions.

IMAGE: ZACKSNYDER TWITTER

