Dave Bautista Says That Marvel Truly "missed Out" By Ignoring Drax's Tragic Back Story

Dave Bautista, who has been seen playing the part of Drax The Destroyer in the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies as well as other several MCU crossover event films, revealed that Marvel truly missed out on telling a great origin story by ignoring Drax's supposed tragic past. During his conversation with the officials at Collider, Bautista implied that the character, over the course of the four MCU films, has become too comedic for his own good. Bautista even went on to imply that the tragedy of Drax as a character, which involves his family being murdered by Ronan The Accuser, has been lost in the mix since Marvel went on to focus on several other characters that would be a part of the future superhero ensembles.

However, Bautista made it crystal clear that he is, in no way, taking a dig at Marvel as he was always vaguely aware of how the Studio planned on taking the MCU forward and why they chose to posit Dave Bautista as Drax as the MCU's comic relief. Additionally, he did express his gratitude towards Marvel for giving him a role that changed the trajectory of his life.

Does Dave Bautista see Drax's story being explored in future MCU presentations?

In Bautista's opinion, his MCU character has gone past the point of no return, and exploring the tragedy of Drax seems like a nearly impossible move on Marvel's part. However, Bautista did signify that he will have the regret of not showcasing Drax's emotional side as well as physical capabilities on screen, which would have helped him live up to the "Destroyer" name for a change. As of now, Bautista is looking forward to the end of his run as Drax, as is evidenced by his concluding statements during the interview in question.

The introduction of Dave Bautista as Drax The Destroyer was well-received by the fans of the wrestler-turned-actor. As of this writing, he has been a part of 4 MCU films as the Guardians Of The Galaxy teammate so far. He is now also a part of the Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 cast list, which will supposedly also see an undisclosed actor play the iconic Marvel character of Adam Warlock. The same was evidenced by the post-credits scene of the previous Guardians film involving Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha. As far as Guardians of the Galaxy 3 release date in India is concerned, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 23rd May 2023. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Dave Bautista's upcoming films:

Dave Bautista's latest film, Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead is scheduled for a release by the end of this month. Post that, he will be seen as an important character in Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake/reboot. The upcoming entrant to the list of Dave Bautista's Marvel movies is going to be the Chris Hemsworth-led Thor: Love And Thunder, in which he will be seen as Drax the Destroyer yet again. Information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Army Of The Dead trailer:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.