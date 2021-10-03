Dave Bautista Shows Off His Nose Broken By 007 Star Daniel Craig While Filming 'Spectre'

Dave Bautista and Daniel Craig starred together in the James Bond film Spectre in 2015. The film is known for Craig's one of the best and most brutal fight scenes with the former professional wrestler. While Daniel Craig recently opened up about breaking Bautista's nose during filming, Dave Bautista gave a glimpse of his broken nose from 2015.

Taking to Twitter, Dave Bautista recently shared a photo of his broken nose after cleaning up. The wrestler-turned-actor mentioned that he went down his memory lane and dug up a photo he took right after his injury. He wrote, "I dug this up. I took this right after I got cleaned up." The photo saw Bautista dressed in a suit while taking the selfie. His nose was notably crooked and also had a scar. The former wrestler's fans reacted to the photo and wrote he must have experienced injuries before in his career as he bore this one well. A fan wrote, "It ain't quite straight anymore, but something in my soul tells me that that is probably not the first time you've had your nose broken. That said? You bore that well."

Daniel Craig reveals he broke Bautista's nose while shooting for Spectre

Daniel Craig recently bid goodbye to his James Bond character with his latest film, No Time To Die. The actor appeared in several talk shows and interviews for the film's promotions. During his appearance at The Graham Norton Show, the actor revealed he broke Bautista's nose while filming Spectre. Sharing the incident, the actor said he threw a punch at Bautista and hit him on the nose. Following the strong punch, he heard a crack and ran away thinking Bautista would come after him. However, Bautista was sweet enough not to chase Craig. Craig also said the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor is much stronger than him. Bautista played antagonist Mr. Hinx in the 2015 film while Craig was agent 007.

However, Craig made Bautista take his revenge on him. Craig revealed Bautista was gentle with him while filming a fight scene. In the shot, Mr. Hinx had to lift Bond and throw him against a wall. Craig challenged Bautista to be more intense. When he landed on the wall, his knee broke.

Image: AP