Dave Bautista Starrer 'My Spy' Gets New Release Date For The Second Time

STX has rescheduled the release date of the highly-anticipated action comedy flick My Spy. Peter Segal’s directorial movie is on the move again for the second time. My Spy has been pushed from January 10, 2020, to March 13, 2020.

My Spy to take the spot of Godzilla vs. Kong

According to a report, it is revealed that the date has been postponed to reap the benefits of the spring break. My Spy will take the spot recently vacated by Warner Bros. for its upcoming film Godzilla vs. Kong. It has been moved and shifted to November, the coming year.

Also read | After Dimple Kapadia Signs Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’, Now Huma Qureshi To Feature In Zack Snyder’s 'Army Of The Dead' Also Starring Dave Bautista

New release date updated on social media

The lead actor, Chloe Coleman, took to social media and shared the new release date of the film, whilst expressing excitement about it. Her tweet garnered a wondrous response from fans. She will star alongside Dave Bautista, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Ken Jeong and Kristen Schaal in prominent roles.

#SpringBreak here we come! #myspymovie USA Release Date: March 13, 2020 Dave Bautista-Starrer 'My Spy' Gets New Spring Release Date https://t.co/h9ikhGv6nA via @thr — Chloe Coleman (@ChloeColemanAct) December 7, 2019

Also read: Never Looked At Drax As Comedic Character: Dave Bautista

About the film

Dave Bautista portrays the character of a CIA agent who gets outwitted by a little girl, which is essayed by Chloe Coleman. The agent has been sent to protect the 9-year-old girl’s family. My Spy was previously scheduled to hit the theatres in August 2019.

STX Entertainment's applaudable movies

Found in 2014, STX Entertainment has moved the extra mile to make its mark in Hollywood to now. The company has churned out critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies including The Edge of Seventeen, Molly’s Game and The Gift. My Spy is written by Jon and Erich Hoeber and produced under MWM Studios.

Also read: Actor Dave Bautista Is Now Guardian To 2 Abandoned Pit Bulls

Dave Bautista's transition

Dave Bautista has made a huge transformation from a professional wrestler to a highly acclaimed star. The Avengers: Infinity War actor has been a part of various action flicks to date. He has Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction movie Dune and Zack Snyder’s action horror film Army of the Dead in his kitty.

Also read: Dave Bautista Wants WWE Superstar Dana Brooke To Call Him ‘Daddy’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.