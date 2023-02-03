Dave Bautista Thinks He Might Be Too ‘unattractive’ For Romantic Films

Actor Dave Bautista recently talked about his interest in a rom-com (romantic comedy) during the premiere of his latest film. The former WWE superstar is popular for his action-driven roles. The star even thinks that he might be too “unattractive” to be considered for a romantic comedy role.

The 54-year-old spoke with Page Six during the premiere of Knock at the Cabin. During his interview, the star showed his interest in rom-com roles and accepted that he’s not like the average rom-com lead.

“I know I’m not your typical rom-com lead,” said Bautista. The Guardians of the Galaxy star continued, “I’m a little rough around the edges.”

Bautista added that he even looks in the mirror and wonders if he’s too unattractive for a role in the aforementioned setting.

“But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?'”

The star further said that he would still keep looking out for rom-com roles. Despite never getting an offer for one, he has high hopes for it.

Bautista’s early years as a bouncer

The former WWE star talked about his tough guy image, and why he was conditioned into it. He spoke about his former profession growing up, which was bouncing. Bautista revealed that he started his career as a bouncer when he was 17, and entered pro wrestling when he turned 30.

Pro wrestling, said the actor, was a predominantly bad environment, and he felt relief when he retired from it. Dave Bautista added that he wasn’t usually the kind of guy who would settle a fight. However, he’s proud to have turned into someone who handles conflict verbally. Dave Bautista's Knock at the Cabin premiered on January 30, 2023.